Nesting Grounds Coffee Bar + Bakery 131 3rd St
Featured Items
White Mocha Latte
white chocolate + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Americano
Espresso + Hot water$3.50
Samoa Latte
the best of all things - mocha, caramel and coconut all in one drink! This drink also comes with coconut cold foam on the iced version or it's infused into the mocha - caramel richness in the hot!$6.00
Drinks Menu
Spring menu
Peep Scramble
a marshmallow creamy scramble topped with whip and sprinkles$6.25
honey lavender shaken espresso
honey shaken blonde espresso infused with lavender and honey, topped with honey cold foam.$6.75
spring cookie$5.00
cadbury egg latte
a creamy mocha topped with vanilla cold foam and your favorite crushed cadbury eggs$6.00
robin egg
think your favorite robin egg easter candy in cup! served iced or hot this is a malted chocolatey treat!$5.00
March Drink Menu
Thin Mint Latte
We're taking the famous girl scout thin mint to a latte! Try it hot with a rich mint mocha flavor or iced that is a mocha topped with green mint cold foam$6.00
Shortbread Latte
one of the girl scout cookie staples - the shortbread. we top our iced shortbread latte with vanilla cold foam and cookie crumbles$6.00
Samoa Latte
the best of all things - mocha, caramel and coconut all in one drink! This drink also comes with coconut cold foam on the iced version or it's infused into the mocha - caramel richness in the hot!$6.00
Peanut Butter Patty Scramble
one of our best selling peanut butter scramble - but with the best cookie added - the girl scouts peanut butter patty!!$6.50
Coffee
Lattes
Almond Joy Latte$5.00
Brown sugar Cinnamon Latte
brown sugar cinnamon + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Butterscotch Cookie Latte$5.00
Caramel Cheesecake Latte
Caramel Syrup + Cheesecake Syrup + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Caramel crème brûlée$5.00
Caramel Latte
caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Cherry Kiss Latte
mocha + cherry + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Cupcake Latte
White Mocha + Cupcake Syrup + Espresso + Steamed Milk Add any of your favorite syrup or sauce flavors!$5.00
English Toffee Latte
english toffee + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Gingerbread Latte
gingerbread + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Hazelnut Latte
hazelnut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Lavender Latte
lavender + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Magpie Latte
chocolate chips + caramel + steamed milk + espresso$5.00
Maple butter pecan$5.00
Maple Latte
maple + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Mocha Latte
chocolate + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Mockingbird
try our version of the famous caramel macchiato = vanilla + caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Nutella Latte
mocha + hazelnut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Nutty blonde
Blonde roast espresso with white mocha, macademia nut and hazelnut!$5.00
Peppermint Latte
peppermint + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Pistachio Latte
pistachio + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Raspberry Almond Mocha Latte
Raspberry + mocha + almond + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Skinny Mockingbird
SF Vanilla + Nonfat Milk + Espresso + caramel drizzle$5.00
Snickers Latte
Mocha + Peanut Butter + Vanilla + Espresso + Steamed Milk$5.00
Sweet Heart$5.00
S’mores Latte
A hot mocha latte with toasted marshmallow topped with graham cracker dust$5.00
Toffee Nut Latte
toffee nut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Turtle latte
A mocha latte with caramel and hazelnut$5.00
Vanilla Latte
vanilla + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
White Caramel Mocha Latte
white chocolate + caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte
white mocha + macadamia nut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
White Mocha Latte
white chocolate + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
White Peppermint Mocha Latte
peppermint + white mocha + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Shaken Espresso
Caramel Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of caramel, topped with your milk of choice. We highly recommend adding a caramel cold foam to top this off!$6.50
Hazelnut Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of hazelnut, topped with oat milk. We highly recommend adding a brown sugar & cinnamon cold foam to top this off!$6.50
Honey Lavender Shaken Espresso$6.50
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Cinnamon + Brown sugar + vanilla + white mocha, shaken and topped with your milk of choice$6.50
Salted Nut Roll Shaken Espresso
This may be your grandpa's favorite candy bar but it's going to be your new favorite espresso treat! Peanut butter, honey, marshmallow with a hint of salt all mixed in with our blonde shaken espresso! Add a honey cold foam to add a touch more sweetness!$6.50
Toffee-Caramel-Oat Shaken Espresso
Toffee nut cookies with bits of caramel in the middle? That is what this delicious drink features! Toffee nut, caramel, our blonde espresso, shaken and topped with oat milk. Our top cold foam for this one is caramel!$6.50
Vanilla Bean Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of vanilla, topped with your milk of choice. We highly recommend adding a vanilla cold foam to top this off!$6.50
Nutty Blonde Shaken Espresso
shaken espresso featuring our blonde roast, white mocha, macademia nut and hazelnut!$6.25
Boba Early Riser
Blackberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blackberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Blue Raspbery Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blue raspberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Blueberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blueberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Cherry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + cherry + your boba of coice$5.25
CJ's Drink
Lemonade based drink + strawberry + kiwi boba$5.25
Coconut Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + coconut + your boba of coice$5.25
Grape Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + grape + your boba of coice$5.25
Green Apple Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + green apple + your boba of coice$5.25
Lime Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + lime + your boba of coice$5.25
Mango Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + mango + your boba of coice$5.25
Orange Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + orange + your boba of coice$5.25
Passion Fruit Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + passion fruit + your boba of coice$5.25
Peach Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + peach + your boba of coice$5.25
Pineapple Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + pineapple + your boba of coice$5.25
Raspberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + raspberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Strawberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + strawberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Sugar Free Peach Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + SF peach + your boba of coice$5.25
Sugar Free Strawberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + SF strawberry + your boba of coice$5.25
Watermelon Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + watermelon + your boba of coice$5.25
Scramble + Espresso
caramel scramble
caramel + Espresso$6.25
chocolate chip mocha scramble
oreos + chocolate chips + mocha + espresso$6.25
mocha scramble
mocha + espresso$6.25
peanut butter cup scramble
peanut butter + chocolate chips + mocha + espresso$6.25
pumpkin pie scramble
pumpkin + cinnamon + espresso$6.25
turtle dove scramble
chocolate + caramel + espresso$6.25
vanilla scramble
vanilla+ espresso$6.25
white chocolate macademia nut scramble
white mocha + macademia nut + espresso$6.25
white mocha chip scramble
white mocha + white mocha chips + espresso$6.25
Hatchling Scramble
birthday cake scramble
cupcake + white mocha + sprinkles$6.00
blue jay scramble
blueberry + white mocha + graham crackers$6.00
blueberry cheesecake scramble
blueberry + cheesecake + graham crackers$6.00
cherry cheesecake scramble
cherry + cheesecake + graham crackers$6.00
chocolate cupcake scramble
mocha + cupcake + sprinkles + cherry on top$6.00
monster cookie scramble
peanut butter + vanilla + mocha + chocolate chips + m&m's topped with whipped + m&m's$6.00
pot o' mint scramble
creme de menth + white mocha + topped with green sprinkles$6.00
red robin scramble
strawberry + topped with whipped cream$6.00
s'mores scramble
chocolate chips + toasted marshmallow + graham crackers$6.00
Sweet Cream Scramble
Hatchling Hot drinks
Hatchling cold Drinks
Hot tea
Hot Tea
your choice of tea brewed in hot water$3.25
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Vanilla + Lavender + Steamed Milk$4.50
Matcha
matcha + vanilla + steamed milk$5.00
milk tea
Your choice of tea + steamed milk + your choice of syrup or sweetener$4.00
Soothing Sparrow
calming soothing tea infused with lemon + peach$4.75
Iced Teas
Iced Tea
your choice of tea brewed in hot water + poured over ice$3.50
London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Vanilla + Lavender + milk + ice$5.00
Matcha
matcha + vanilla + milk + ice$5.00
milk tea
Your choice of tea + milk + your choice of syrup or sweetener$4.00
Shamrock Matcha
Matcha + Irish Cream Syrup + Sweet Cream Cold Foam$5.50
Energy
SF Redbull Can$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Orange Kiss Alani$3.15
Hawaiian Shaved Ice Alani$3.15
Cosmic Stardust Alani$3.15
Juicy Peach Alani$3.15
Dream Float Alani$3.15OUT OF STOCK
Watermelon Wave Alani$3.15
Sunrise Spirit
Full can of redbull, strawberry puree, strawberry & watermelon$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Breezeberry Alani$3.15OUT OF STOCK
Cherry Slush Alani$3.15OUT OF STOCK
Winter Wonderland Alani$3.15OUT OF STOCK
Pink Slush Alani$3.15
Strawberry sunrise alani$3.15OUT OF STOCK