Nesting Grounds Coffee Bar + Bakery 131 3rd St
Drinks Menu
Summer Featured Drinks
Hot Coffees
Specialty Hot Coffees
- Brown sugar Cinnamon Latte
brown sugar cinnamon + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Caramel Cheesecake Latte
Caramel Syrup + Cheesecake Syrup + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Caramel Latte
caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Cherry Kiss Latte
mocha + cherry + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Cupcake Latte
White Mocha + Cupcake Syrup + Espresso + Steamed Milk Add any of your favorite syrup or sauce flavors!$5.00
- Dirty Chai Latte
chai + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- English Toffee Latte
english toffee + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Gingerbread Latte
gingerbread + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Hazelnut Latte
hazelnut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Lavender Latte
lavender + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Magpie Latte
chocolate chips + caramel + steamed milk + espresso$5.00
- Maple Latte
maple + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Mocha Latte
chocolate + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Mockingbird
try our version of the famous caramel macchiato = vanilla + caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Nutella Latte
mocha + hazelnut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Peppermint Latte
peppermint + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Pistachio Latte
pistachio + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Pumpkin Caramel Latte
pumpkin + caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Pumpkin Pie Latte
pumpkin pie + cinnamon + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Raspberry Almond Mocha Latte
Raspberry + mocha + almond + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Skinny Mockingbird
SF Vanilla + Nonfat Milk + Espresso + caramel drizzle$5.00
- Snickers Latte
Mocha + Peanut Butter + Vanilla + Espresso + Steamed Milk$5.00
- Toffee Nut Latte
toffee nut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- Vanilla Latte
vanilla + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- White Caramel Mocha Latte
white chocolate + caramel + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte
white mocha + macadamia nut + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- White Mocha Chai Latte
white mocha + chai + steamed milk$5.00
- White Mocha Latte
white chocolate + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- White Mocha Pumpkin Latte
white mocha + pumpkin + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
- White Peppermint Mocha Latte
peppermint + white mocha + espresso + steamed milk$5.00
Iced Coffees
Specialty Iced Coffees
- Iced Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte
brown sugar + cinnamon + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced caramel cheesecake latte
Caramel + Cheesecake + espreso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Caramel Latte
caramel + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced cupcake latte
Cupcake Syrup + Espresso + milk + over ice Add any of your favorite syrups or sauces!$5.50
- Iced Dirty Chai Latte
chai + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced English Toffee Latte
english toffee + espresso + milk + Ice$5.50
- Iced Gingerbread Latte
gingerbread + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Hazelnut Latte
hazelnut + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Lavender Latte
Lavender + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Maple Latte
maple + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Mocha Latte
mocha + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Mockingbird
our spin on an iced machiatto. Vanilla + caramel + milk with shot pulled on top$5.50
- Iced Nutella Latte
Mocha + hazelnut + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Peppermint Latte
peppermint + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Pistachio Latte
pistachio + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin + cinnamon + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced S'mores Latte
mocha + toasted marshmallow + espresso + milk + ice + topped with toasted marshmallow cold foam and graham cracker dust$5.50
- Iced Skinny Mochingbird
our spin on an iced machiatto. SF Vanilla + SF caramel + nonfat milk with shot pulled on top$5.50
- Iced Snickers Latte
Mocha + Peanut butter + Vanilla + Espresso + milk + over ice$5.50
- Iced Toffee Nut Latte
toffee nut + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced vanilla latte
vanilla + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced White Caramel Mocha Latte
white chocolate + caramel + espresso + milk$5.50
- Iced White Mocha Chai Latte
white mocha + chai + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced White Mocha Latte
white mocha + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Iced White Peppermint Mocha
white mocha + peppermint + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
- Raspberry Almond Mocha Latte
raspberry + almond + mocha + espresso + ice$5.50
- Sweatheart
white mocha + espresso + milk + ice topped with raspberry cold foam$5.50
- White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Iced Latte
white mocha + macadamia nut + espresso + milk + ice$5.50
Shaken Espresso
- Caramel Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of caramel, topped with your milk of choice. We highly recommend adding a caramel cold foam to top this off!$6.50
- Hazelnut Oat Milk Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of hazelnut, topped with oat milk. We highly recommend adding a brown sugar & cinnamon cold foam to top this off!$6.50
- Honey Lavender Shaken Espresso$6.50
- Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
Cinnamon + Brown sugar + vanilla + white mocha, shaken and topped with your milk of choice$6.50
- Salted Nut Roll Shaken Espresso
This may be your grandpa's favorite candy bar but it's going to be your new favorite espresso treat! Peanut butter, honey, marshmallow with a hint of salt all mixed in with our blonde shaken espresso! Add a honey cold foam to add a touch more sweetness!$6.50
- Toffee-Caramel-Oat Shaken Espresso
Toffee nut cookies with bits of caramel in the middle? That is what this delicious drink features! Toffee nut, caramel, our blonde espresso, shaken and topped with oat milk. Our top cold foam for this one is caramel!$6.50
- Vanilla Bean Shaken Espresso
Simple but perfect. Our blonde espresso shaken with a fan favorite of vanilla, topped with your milk of choice. We highly recommend adding a vanilla cold foam to top this off!$6.50
Boba Early Riser
- Blackberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blackberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Blue Raspbery Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blue raspberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Blueberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + blueberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Cherry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + cherry + your boba of coice$5.25
- CJ's Drink
Lemonade based drink + strawberry + kiwi boba$5.25
- Coconut Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + coconut + your boba of coice$5.25
- Grape Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + grape + your boba of coice$5.25
- Green Apple Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + green apple + your boba of coice$5.25
- Lime Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + lime + your boba of coice$5.25
- Mango Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + mango + your boba of coice$5.25
- Orange Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + orange + your boba of coice$5.25
- Passion Fruit Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + passion fruit + your boba of coice$5.25
- Peach Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + peach + your boba of coice$5.25
- Pineapple Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + pineapple + your boba of coice$5.25
- Raspberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + raspberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Strawberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + strawberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Sugar Free Peach Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + SF peach + your boba of coice$5.25
- Sugar Free Strawberry Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + SF strawberry + your boba of coice$5.25
- Watermelon Early Riser
Lemonade based drink + watermelon + your boba of coice$5.25
Scramble + Espresso
- caramel scramble
caramel + Espresso$6.25
- chocolate chip mocha scramble
oreos + chocolate chips + mocha + espresso$6.25
- mocha scramble
mocha + espresso$6.25
- peanut butter cup scramble
peanut butter + chocolate chips + mocha + espresso$6.25
- pumpkin pie scramble
pumpkin + cinnamon + espresso$6.25
- turtle dove scramble
chocolate + caramel + espresso$6.25
- vanilla scramble
vanilla+ espresso$6.25
- white chocolate macademia nut scramble
white mocha + macademia nut + espresso$6.25
- white mocha chip scramble
white mocha + white mocha chips + espresso$6.25
Sweet Cream Scramble
Hatchling Scramble
- birthday cake scramble
cupcake + white mocha + sprinkles$6.00
- blue jay scramble
blueberry + white mocha + graham crackers$6.00
- blueberry cheesecake scramble
blueberry + cheesecake + graham crackers$6.00
- cherry cheesecake scramble
cherry + cheesecake + graham crackers$6.00
- chocolate cupcake scramble
mocha + cupcake + sprinkles + cherry on top$6.00
- monster cookie scramble
peanut butter + vanilla + mocha + chocolate chips + m&m's topped with whipped + m&m's$6.00
- pot o' mint scramble
creme de menth + white mocha + topped with green sprinkles$6.00
- red robin scramble
strawberry + topped with whipped cream$6.00
- s'mores scramble
chocolate chips + toasted marshmallow + graham crackers$6.00
Hatchling Hot drinks
Hatchling cold Drinks
Hot tea
- Hot Tea
your choice of tea brewed in hot water$3.25
- London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Vanilla + Lavender + Steamed Milk$4.50
- Matcha
matcha + vanilla + steamed milk$5.00
- milk tea
Your choice of tea + steamed milk + your choice of syrup or sweetener$4.00
- Soothing Sparrow
calming soothing tea infused with lemon + peach$4.75
Iced Teas
- Iced Tea
your choice of tea brewed in hot water + poured over ice$3.50
- London Fog
Earl Grey Tea + Vanilla + Lavender + milk + ice$5.00
- Matcha
matcha + vanilla + milk + ice$5.00
- milk tea
Your choice of tea + milk + your choice of syrup or sweetener$4.00
- Shamrock Matcha
Matcha + Irish Cream Syrup + Sweet Cream Cold Foam$5.50
Energy
Fizzy Flock Italian Soda
- Blue Cotton Candy Fizzy Flock
Club Soda base + blue raspberry + vanilla + ice$5.25
- Cherry Lime Fizzy Flock
Club soda base + Cherry + lime + ice + cherry on top$5.25
- Orange Creamsicle Fizzy Flock
Club Soda base + orange + cream + ice$5.25
- Peaches & Cream Fizzy Flock
Club Soda base + Peach + cream + ice$5.25
- Tigers Blood Fizzy Flock
Club Soda base + strawberry + watermelon + coconut + ice$5.25
Food Menu
Muffins
Rolls
Savory
- Sausage Egg & Cheese English Muffin
A toasty English muffin loaded with two farm fresh eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and a sausage patty!$5.00
- Eggs Benny Casserole (sat + sun only)
our spin on a brunch favorite - eggs benedict! english muffin base, baked with eggs, canadian bacon, heavy cream and spices, topped with creamy hollandaise sauce!$5.75